Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Down 2.7%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $15.81, approximately 49,727 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 745,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after buying an additional 932,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,189,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 260,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 250,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

