Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BHE stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,139. The firm has a market cap of $778.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

BHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

