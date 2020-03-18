Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.16. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.