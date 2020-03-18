Blocknet Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00012725 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $20,578.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 253.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,637,694 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

