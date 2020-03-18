Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDRBF. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 576,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,459. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

