Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 4,434,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,085. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.