Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 4,434,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,085. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $36.22.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
