Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 502,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of CAE worth $38,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 70,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,379. Cae Inc has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. Analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.