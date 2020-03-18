Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.00.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Canfor Pulp Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE CFX traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $281.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$15.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Canfor Pulp Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.53%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

