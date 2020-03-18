CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.13. 607,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a market cap of $289.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

