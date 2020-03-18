CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 567962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $289.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 252.25%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

