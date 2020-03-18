Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 595,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

