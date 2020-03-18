CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives Buy Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,693. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

