Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 4699325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNG. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $18,176,000.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

