Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.

CHR stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.13. 2,263,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,219. The company has a market cap of $672.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.54%. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

