Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 156,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

