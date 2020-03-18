Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,688.33 ($35.36).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

LON CCH traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,537.50 ($20.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,462,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,568.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,563.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Insiders have bought a total of 564 shares of company stock worth $1,193,820 in the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

