Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
Colony Credit Real Estate has a payout ratio of 86.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
CLNC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 36,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,619. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.