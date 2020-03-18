Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a payout ratio of 86.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

CLNC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 36,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,619. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

