Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (CVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.02. Contrarian Value Fund has a one year low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a one year high of A$1.19 ($0.84).

Get Contrarian Value Fund alerts:

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.