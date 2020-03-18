Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.83. 6,258,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.85.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

