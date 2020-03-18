CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Carolyn Hewson Purchases 174 Shares

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Carolyn Hewson bought 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$286.17 ($202.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,793.06 ($35,314.23).

Carolyn Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Carolyn Hewson 388 shares of CSL stock.

Shares of ASX:CSL traded down A$25.50 ($18.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$271.40 ($192.48). 2,599,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,202. CSL Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$189.14 ($134.14) and a fifty-two week high of A$342.75 ($243.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$317.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$276.60.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

