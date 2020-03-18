David Williams Acquires 100,000 Shares of Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Stock

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($104,609.93).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polynovo alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, David Williams bought 500,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,049,500.00 ($744,326.24).

On Thursday, February 27th, David Williams bought 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13).

Shares of PNV stock remained flat at $A$1.52 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,942,173 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.28. Polynovo Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of A$3.29 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.50.

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.