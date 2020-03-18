Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Davita worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Davita by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Davita by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 252,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1,459.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 222,720 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. 114,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,642. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

