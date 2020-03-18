DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. DDKoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $42,133.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00047486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

