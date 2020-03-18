DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:DEX)

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DEX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

