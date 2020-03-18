Dominic McGann Buys 10,815 Shares of Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) insider Dominic McGann acquired 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,590.99 ($13,185.10).

Flagship Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.61 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of A$2.10 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of $47.44 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.79.

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is 1,285.71%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.