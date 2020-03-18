Dropsuite Ltd (ASX:DSE) Insider Buys A$29,999.97 in Stock

Dropsuite Ltd (ASX:DSE) insider Theodore Hnarakis bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($21,276.57).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. Dropsuite Ltd has a one year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a one year high of A$0.06 ($0.04).
Dropsuite Company Profile
