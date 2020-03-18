Dropsuite Ltd (ASX:DSE) Insider Buys A$29,999.97 in Stock

Dropsuite Ltd (ASX:DSE) insider Theodore Hnarakis bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($21,276.57).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. Dropsuite Ltd has a one year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a one year high of A$0.06 ($0.04).

Get Dropsuite alerts:

Dropsuite Company Profile

Dropsuite Limited operates as a cloud based software platform company worldwide. It offers Dropsuite Website Backup, a cloud-based Website and database backup and monitoring service that allows Website owners to automatically backup their Website files and databases, monitor Website availability and performance, and restore lost or corrupted data with a single click; Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving, a cloud-based email backup and archiving solution that helps small and medium enterprise businesses and consumers to securely backup, manage, recover, comply, and protect their email data; Dropsuite for Office 365, a backup and archiving solution; and Dropmymobile, a mobile data backup application for android mobile phones.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropsuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropsuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.