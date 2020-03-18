Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Duke Realty worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. 334,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

