Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.51) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 132 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.66. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

