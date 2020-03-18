Edgeless Hits 1-Day Volume of $531.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Edgeless has a market cap of $734,470.67 and approximately $531.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.