Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.45.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. 2,490,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,495. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The company has a market cap of $492.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

The company also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.69%.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.