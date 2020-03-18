ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.97. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

