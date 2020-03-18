Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.40 to C$0.65. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1074581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. In the last three months, insiders bought 110,831 shares of company stock valued at $172,168.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a market cap of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

