Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Enstar Group an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $21.02 on Wednesday, hitting $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.18.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,495,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

