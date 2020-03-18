Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to Buy by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.25.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.72.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.33. The company had a trading volume of 433,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.