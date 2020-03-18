Evedo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Evedo has a total market cap of $38,348.17 and approximately $1.67 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. In the last week, Evedo has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00067003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.95 or 0.03885152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,590 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

