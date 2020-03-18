Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.
RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.
NYSE RACE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 983,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,941. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,368,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
