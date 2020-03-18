Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

NYSE RACE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 983,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,941. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,368,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

