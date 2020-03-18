Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Purchases A$185,805.90 in Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Mark Barnaba bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.15 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,805.90 ($131,777.23).

ASX FMG traded down A$389,450.65 ($276,206.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$10.35 ($7.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,245,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$10.61 and a 200 day moving average of A$9.83. Fortescue Metals Group Limited has a one year low of A$6.32 ($4.48) and a one year high of A$12.87 ($9.13).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

