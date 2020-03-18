Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 106.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of FCPT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 298,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,388. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

