GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. 11,501,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. GAP has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.