GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Lowered to $24.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 17,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,408. GMS has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

