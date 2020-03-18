GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Citigroup lowered GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director James Lanzone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GoPro by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GoPro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 260,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

