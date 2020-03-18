Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $8.83. 455,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,384,035. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

