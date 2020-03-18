HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1,540.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HD Supply worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 90,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.