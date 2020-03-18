Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. 194,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 814,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 385,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

