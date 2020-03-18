Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 19.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 247,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,788. The company has a market cap of $570.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

