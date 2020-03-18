IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.09. 92,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $305,890,000. Boston Partners grew its position in IAA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 667,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IAA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 485,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,453,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,054 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

