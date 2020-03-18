IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
IAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.
Shares of IAA stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.09. 92,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.
