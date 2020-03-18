Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

IHC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Independence has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

