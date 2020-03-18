Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 342.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 34,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.