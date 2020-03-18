Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $12.51 on Monday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,892. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

