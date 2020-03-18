Insider Buying: James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider Moe Nozari purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.91 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,910.00 ($9,865.25).

ASX JHX traded down A$1.51 ($1.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$18.99 ($13.47). 3,036,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of A$17.42 ($12.35) and a one year high of A$33.42 ($23.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$29.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

